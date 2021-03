BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Twelve people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Calhoun County Jail, court records show.

The numbers were as of yesterday, according to a lawsuit filed against the jail and ICE.

An ICE detainee died at the jail last month; his death was listed as natural causes.

Back in October, 24 people – mostly inmates – tested positive for the virus in a pod of the jail where immigrants were being kept.

