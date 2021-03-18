Rite Aid extends COVID-19 vaccine priority for Michigan educators, childcare workers

MICHIGAN — Rite Aid has extended the priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers in Michigan.

The goal is to ensure these groups get vaccinated during the month of March and it’s in accordance with a directive from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden Administration, according to a news release Thursday.

Vaccine appointments at Rite Aid will be available exclusively to these groups on March 19-20 and March 26-27.

Eligible educators and childcare workers in Michigan can make an appointment through Rite Aid here.

