Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Rite Aid extends COVID-19 vaccine priority for Michigan educators, childcare workers

items.[0].image.alt
Business Wire
Rite Aid “Stores of the Future” showcase a modern store design concept focused on whole health, revolutionizing the classic drug store experience by bringing pharmacists out from behind the counter and into the open. (Photo: Business Wire)
Rite Aid Unveils Vision for the Future of Retail Pharmacy
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 13:26:02-04

MICHIGAN — Rite Aid has extended the priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers in Michigan.

The goal is to ensure these groups get vaccinated during the month of March and it’s in accordance with a directive from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden Administration, according to a news release Thursday.

Vaccine appointments at Rite Aid will be available exclusively to these groups on March 19-20 and March 26-27.

Eligible educators and childcare workers in Michigan can make an appointment through Rite Aid here.

SEE MORE: CORONAVIRUS IN WEST MICHIGAN

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources
The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.