Free COVID-19 clinic headed to Kalamazoo church

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 7:50 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 05:30:16-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First United Methodist Church announced a free Advanced Health Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people at least 60-years-old or people 50 years of age with pre-existing conditions.

The clinic will be held at 212 S. Park St. in Kalamazoo.

Clinic participants are required to bring a form of identification (driver’s license, state/county ID, or any other form of ID) and an insurance card if they have insurance.

First United Methodist Church states, “No one will be denied a vaccine for not having insurance.”

More information can be found here.

