Consumers: Power restoration shouldn't take long

WEST MICHIGAN — “We are grateful for the patience of our friends and neighbors, and are going to stay in ‘storm mode’ until everyone has their power restored in the next two days.”

That's good news after Monday's storm in the northern portion of West Michigan added 45,000 customers to last week's outage totals.

Lowell Godfrey

One of Consumers Energy's officers in charge of the event, Jeff Shingler, told FOX 17 our viewers can expect the rest to be back on Monday night while they switch gears, splitting their focus and sending crews to central- and southeast Michigan.

FOX 17

Their outage map shows all but a few lingering customers in rural southwest Michigan have been restored.

You can see the path of Monday's storm across the middle of the mitten, stretching from Muskegon County all the way to Flint.

Consumers Energy Outage Map 2.28.23

During clean up and restoration, Consumers and FOX 17 are asking our viewers to be aware of their surroundings and handle discovering power lines with extreme caution.

Slow down an steer clear of crews working along the roadways.

Call 211 if you need more info on warming centers or other community resources

Keep your generator in an open area away from windows, vents, or doorways— and don't use them in garages, basements, or enclosed areas like covered patios.

If you see a downs power line STAY AWAY. Keep yourself, pets, and children at least 25 feet back and call Consumers Energy to report the issue. Don't try to move it yourself or move debris nearby, and call 911 if it poses any danger.