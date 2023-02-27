Consumers in final stretch, prepping for next blast

WEST MICHIGAN — Consumers Energy says they're almost done restoring power to customers hit hard by last week's storm— just in time for the next icy system.

As of Monday morning, the energy provider tells FOX 17 they've restored power to 250,000 customers.

“We understand the frustration of customers and are completing a number of remaining outages today in rural areas that suffered massive amounts of damage,” Norm Kapala— one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the event— said in an early morning release. over 600 crews— including several contractors and lineworkers from our of state— have been working non-stop to get the power back on.

The storm dropped trees, limbs, and powerlines— creating deadly conditions and prompting city and county officials to call for a state of emergency.

Consumers believes restoration efforts in our southern viewing area will be done by the end of the day Monday, but ask for continued safety and awareness.

With winds accompanying the next storm heading our way there is always the possibility for weakened limbs to fall, causing more issues so be on the look out.

If you see a downed limb, call that in to your local authorities.

If you see a downed powerline, follow these few steps:

Don't touch it or try to move it in any way

Don't let anyone else touch it or get within 25 feet of it

Call 911

Call Consumers Energy at 800-447-5050



Check the outage map to keep track.

The company is already prepping crews for the weather bearing down on the central and northern counties that may bring more outages.

You can find the latest on that system on the FOX 17 Weather page.