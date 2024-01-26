Consumers Energy Foundation accepting applications for 2024 Planet Awards

MICHIGAN — The Consumers Energy Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2024 Planet Awards.

In the first of three $500K rounds, grants will be split between Michigan organizations or municipalities that make a positive impact on Michigan’s environment.

This year, the Foundation is seeking letters of intent to support projects improving Michigan’s environment in the following categories:

• Land: projects that aim to protect, preserve, and restore land in Michigan, which includes protecting and improving the state’s natural beauty and wildlife habitat.

• Water: projects seeking to preserve and improve water quality in the Great Lakes, and the freshwater bodies that flow into them.

• Air: projects seeking to reduce carbon in Michigan’s air and improve air quality.

The next 2 rounds will include the 2024 People Awards and the Prosperity Awards, to be announced later in the year.

Applicants for the 2024 Planet Awards must submit their project proposals by February 9 at 5 p.m. to be considered for the next phase of the process. Awardees will be announced in April.