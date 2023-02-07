Coldwater Walmart evacuated for bomb threat

COLDWATER, Mich. — The investigation is just beginning into a bomb threat that shut down a Walmart in Coldwater Tuesday.

Coldwater Police says their teams and K9s from Michigan State Police didn't find anything in a search that took 3 hours.

Witness pictures show the building and parking lot were evacuated, employees and shoppers having to wait at a nearby gas station.

It happened on the same day as dozens of other threats to Walmarts called in across the country, though Coldwater officials say they're not able to confirm a connection.

Suspect information is not being released at this time.