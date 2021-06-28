Clinton Township police rescue 82-year-old trapped in vehicle in rising flood waters

CLINTON TWP. (WXYZ) — Clinton Township police rescued an 82-year-old woman over the weekend who became trapped in her vehicle due to the flooding.

Police say in a Facebook post that the woman’s vehicle was swept from Millar Road on Saturday by the flood waters. Her vehicle was reportedly sinking when officers arrived on the scene.

According to police, three officers were able to swim to her vehicle and pull her to safety before her vehicle became completely submerged.

"I was swallowing water when they got there. The police told my son-in-law that I had no more than a minute ... had they been a minute later," said Joy Alexander, who was rescued.

Joy told 7 Action News, she did not see a puddle of water when she drove through.

"The puddle of water picked the car up, and it was like I was in an uncontrolled boat," she said.

Joy said she started frantically waving and calling for help. She said she started swallowing water and glanced out the window and saw the emergency lights. Soon after, she was being carried out of the water by an officer.

"It was like I had the arms of God around me," she said.

Joy added that she is eternally grateful to her rescuers.

Police are warning community members to never drive over standing water on the road.

“The depth and current of the water is not always apparent. A vehicle can be swept away in as little as 6” of water,” the post said.

