Chrysler recalling more than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to steering wheel issue

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2019 photo shows a Jeep logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 15:49:04-05

(AP) — Chrysler is recalling more than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

The recall is for 338,238 of Chrysler's 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, which could result in losing control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.

Individuals with impacted vehicles will be able to go to dealers to have the upper control arm pinch bolts replaced for free.

