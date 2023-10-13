Watch Now
Chocolate peanut butter bars recalled for undeclared sesame

Posted at 11:09 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 11:10:43-04

The makers of Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter bars— Betty Lou’s Inc.— are recalling 1.76oz packages of the product after their internal labeling review discovered undeclared sesame.

People allergic or sensitive to sesame may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

RECALLED: 1.76oz (50g) packages with a best-by date of 05 APR 24 or the UPC 0 16073 00213 1 — including 12-count display boxes of those packages with the UPC 0 16073 00223 0.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported and no other products have been found to be affected.

The product can be thrown away or return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

