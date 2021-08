(WXYZ) — Cedar Point is saying goodbye to one of their roller coasters.

The park announced in a YouTube video that Wicked Twister will be closing with a last ride on September 6.

No announcement was made about what would replace the launch roller coaster.

However, the last time Cedar Point closed a roller coaster was when Mean Streak closed on September 16, 2016. The wooden roller coaster was then retracked and opened as the hybrid Steel Vengeance in May of 2018.