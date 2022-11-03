Cedar Creek Popcorn recalls holiday box for 'gluten-free' label error

SAC CITY, Iowa — Cedar Creek Popcorn has recalled its Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box due to a labeling error, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the package contains a “gluten-free” label when the product contains gluten in some ingredients.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The FDA says the recalled popcorn was sold at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the U.S.

Officials say the affected products have a UPC number of “025606000612.”

No illnesses were reported.

Those who purchased the affected products and would like to be refunded are asked to connect with the manufacturer at 319-573-7409.

