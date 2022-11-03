Watch Now
News

Actions

Cedar Creek Popcorn recalls holiday box for 'gluten-free' label error

Recalled Cedar Creek Popcorn.png
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Recalled Cedar Creek Popcorn.png
gluten-free label.png
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 13:46:19-04

SAC CITY, Iowa — Cedar Creek Popcorn has recalled its Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box due to a labeling error, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the package contains a “gluten-free” label when the product contains gluten in some ingredients.

gluten-free label.png

The FDA says the recalled popcorn was sold at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the U.S.

Officials say the affected products have a UPC number of “025606000612.”

No illnesses were reported.

Those who purchased the affected products and would like to be refunded are asked to connect with the manufacturer at 319-573-7409.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_General_Election_Special_960x720.png

Election Special