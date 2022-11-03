Cedar Creek Popcorn recalls holiday box for 'gluten-free' label error

SAC CITY, Iowa — Cedar Creek Popcorn has recalled its Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box due to a labeling error, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
We’re told the package contains a “gluten-free” label when the product contains gluten in some ingredients.
The FDA says the recalled popcorn was sold at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the U.S.
Officials say the affected products have a UPC number of “025606000612.”
No illnesses were reported.
Those who purchased the affected products and would like to be refunded are asked to connect with the manufacturer at 319-573-7409.