Car splits in half after it was hit by a vehicle going more than 100 mph, several injured

Michigan State Police
Posted at 10:55 PM, Aug 27, 2023
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Early Sunday morning, several people were injured during two vehicle accidents on I-696 in Warren.

Michigan State Police (MSP) say Sunday at approximately 1:50 a.m., troopers were enroute to another car crash site when a driver of a Dodge Challenger hit a car involved in the first crash on eastbound I-696 near Groesbeck in Warren.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Chevy Equinox initially crashed into a Dodge Caliber which caused the Caliber to rollover. The Equinox came to a rest in the middle of the freeway,” MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw said Sunday.

After the accident, the Equinox driver exited the vehicle and checked on the driver in the Caliber, MSP says.

According to police, witnesses at the scene said a Dodge Challenger, driving at speeds of over 100 mph, struck the Equinox after the driver exited the vehicle.

“Due to the impact the Equinox was cut in half by the Challenger. A section of the Equinox caught fire and the Challenger caught fire as well,” F/Lt. Shaw said.

The driver of the Challenger, a 19-year-old male, sustained a head injury. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.

After sustaining chest injuries, the front seat passenger of the Challenger was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. A passenger seated in the rear of the Challenger sustained injuries to the ribs and was taken to a local hospital. They are currently listed in serious condition. The driver of the Caliber sustained a minor injury to the chin during the first crash.

No other injuries were reported.

“There is no reason to drive faster than the posted speed limit. We continue to see more drivers hurt or killed due to risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speed. Hopefully these two crashes won’t result in another preventable death,” F/Lt. Shaw said.

The investigation is ongoing.

