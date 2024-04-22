Watch Now
Burn restrictions going into effect, Red Flag Warning issued

Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 10:02:24-04

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Red Flag Warning Monday, effective from noon until 8 p.m.

"Vegetation has dried significantly in the last 24 hours. This has increased the likelihood of any fire that starts, to spread quickly." The announcement reads.

Affected Counties
AlleganEatonJacksonMecostaOsceola
BarryGratiotKalamazooMontcalmOttawa
CalhounInghamKentMuskegonVan Buren
ClareIoniaLakeNewaygo
ClintonIsabellaMasonOceana

Burn restrictions are in place in several counties already. You can track that live here.

You can find more on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.

