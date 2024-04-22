Burn restrictions going into effect, Red Flag Warning issued

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Red Flag Warning Monday, effective from noon until 8 p.m.

FOX 17



"Vegetation has dried significantly in the last 24 hours. This has increased the likelihood of any fire that starts, to spread quickly." The announcement reads.

Affected Counties

Allegan Eaton Jackson Mecosta Osceola Barry Gratiot Kalamazoo Montcalm Ottawa Calhoun Ingham Kent Muskegon Van Buren Clare Ionia Lake Newaygo Clinton Isabella Mason Oceana

RELATED: FOX 17 Forecast

Monday Forecast April 22, 2024

Burn restrictions are in place in several counties already. You can track that live here.

You can find more on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.