Buddy’s Pizza giving away free pizza to those who adopt an animal from Michigan Humane locations

Posted at 10:41 AM, Sep 30, 2021
(WXYZ) — Buddy’s Pizza and Michigan Humane are teaming up to celebrate National Pizza Month and help animals across the area.

Buddy’s announced it is giving away a free 4-square pizza to anyone who adopts a pet from any Michigan Humane location from now until October 31.

Those who adopt will receive a free pizza coupon.

Here are some of the locations:

  • Detroit: 7887 Chrysler Dr. Detroit, MI 48211
  • Westland: 900 North Newburgh Rd. Westland, MI 48185
  • Howell: 2464 Dorr Rd. Howell, MI 48843

“Buddy’s Pizza has been a champion for animals, and their families, for over a decade and we are so lucky to have them as supporters,” said Matt Pepper, Michigan Humane president and CEO, in a press release. “Both Buddy’s and Michigan Humane have been taking care of families for generations and we’re excited to share this new facet to our partnership.”

