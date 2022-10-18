Bronner's matriarch dies at 95 years old

FANKENMUTH, Mich. — Irene Bronner passed away Sunday, October 16 at age 95 after decades of keeping the spirit of Christmas alive year-round.

According to her obituary, she was a teacher for Frankenmuth Public Schools and Buena Vista before joining husband, Wally, in running their store, Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland.

Wally Bronner died in 2008. The pair are survived by 4 children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A public memorial will take place on Friday, October 21st at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth. Anyone wishing to send an expression of sympathy should consider a donation to St. Lorenz Music Ministry, St. Lorenz Media Ministry, or a charity of donor’s choice.