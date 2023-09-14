Watch Now
News

Actions

Border Patrol K-9 'Yoda' of Detroit helps capture Pennsylvania murderer

The dog who took down an armed and dangerous convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago has ties to metro Detroit.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 22:33:12-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The dog who took down an armed and dangerous convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago has ties to metro Detroit.

Wednesday morning, officials in Pennsylvania said they closed in on the suspect, Danelo Cavalcante, after a reported burglary. A heat-sensing plane spotting the suspect crawling into underbrush near an area store. A K-9 with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection was then sent in.

That dog is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois named Yoda who works with Detroit’s Border Patrol unit.

Several other local and federal agencies across the country assisted in the search.

Cavalcante was already serving life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. A district attorney will decide whether Cavalcante will face additional charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book