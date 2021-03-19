Blind puppy looking for forever home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan animal rescue is looking for a forever home for a special needs puppy.

"She didn’t have to get used to being blind because she was born that way, so to her, this is normal," says Hailey Kovach with Kalamazoo Animal Rescue.

Stevie is a four-month-old pitbull mix who is now looking for her forever home.

"She loves to play. She is very spunky. She also loves to cuddle, but she just has to get some of the spunk and play out of her first. She absolutely loves any toys that squeak. She is training very well and is food motivated. She knows how to sit, lay down, and we are working on potty training her right now," said Kovach.

Stevie is also very confident despite being born with microphthalmia, a condition in which one or both eyeballs are abnormally small, resulting in blindness.

"It is a defect that doesn’t just apply to dogs. Horses can get it, humans can get it, but it basically means that her eyes and everything around them is underdeveloped and super tiny," said Kovach.

Kalamazoo Animal Rescue said her ideal home needs a fenced-in yard, minimal stairs or stairs that are blocked off, no other dogs, or a submissive, playful male dog for her as she grows up.

Meet Stevie. She is a four month old pitbull-mix who was born blind.



The Kalamazoo Animal Rescue is looking for her forever home. To apply, head to https://t.co/SEydWgUBNE @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/GZfm92viyn — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) March 19, 2021

As for her owner, they're asking you to have the passion and resources to raise her.

"Patience is the number one thing we are looking for. The other thing is we have people who think, ‘Oh, she is blind, we want to love her so much.’ She also needs somebody who is going to recognize her big personality and is going to be able to provide that structure and that leadership for her as well," said Kovach.

The Kalamazoo Animal Rescue said she is spayed, neutered and up-to-date on all her shots.

Stevie is currently 21 pounds but will grow to about 50.

"While she is special needs, and she is going to take a patient owner and things like that, if you just meet her, you will see why we fell in love with her and why it is so important to find her that lifelong home," said Kovach.

For more information on Stevie, click here.

If you're interested in adopting her, you can apply through Kalamazoo Animal Rescue.

Kalamazoo Animal Rescue said Stevie's adoption is not first come, first served. They said they are looking to place her in a home that will be the best fit.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube