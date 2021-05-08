Bissell Pet Foundation hosts adoption event in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event is going strong, and there's still time to make it to the Humane Society of West Michigan.

It's open until 7 p.m. today to make the adoption event easier for folks, since they have limited people in the building due to COVID. So far 27 animals have found their forever homes, but the shelter isn’t empty yet.

The Humane Society of West Michigan says adoption costs are cut to $25 for cats and dogs and just $5 for small pets, like guinea pigs and bunnies.

“A lot of times people get concerned, 'Oh no, reduced adoption costs. Are these animals gonna be as well loved or well cared for as they would be at full price?' And we find, absolutely yes,” said Brianna Shahly, marketing and communications coordinator at HSWM. “We started off, just Michigan, with 24 shelters. Now we’ve grown to reach 365 different shelters, in 40 different states.”

The Empty the Shelters event runs through Saturday.

Bissell and the Humane Society say the best thing you can do is look at pets online before you get there, because they do have limitations due to COVID. They also state that their smaller animals, like bunnies and guinea pigs, are often some of the most forgotten.

