Beyoncé bringing 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR' to Detroit this summer

(WXYZ) — Twenty-eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Beyoncé is going out on tour in 2023 and will stop in Detroit this summer.

According to Citi Entertainment, which will have one of the pre-sales for the show, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be at Ford Field on Wednesday, July 26.

Beyoncé's website also lists the tour happening on July 26 at Ford Field.

Citi Entertainment reports that the registration for the tour will go through Thursday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. and verified fans will be notified and the Citi presale will begin Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

This is the latest of major concerts coming to Ford Field this summer including Luke Combs in April, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen in June, Ed Sheeran in July and Metallica in November.