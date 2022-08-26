Belle Isle Slide reopens Friday after viral videos showed people flying

(WXYZ) — The giant Belle Isle Slide is reopening to the public on Friday after it was shut down last week when riders went flying, literally catching air.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said they have addressed the problem, and have even launched a new safety video to show folks how to properly ride the slide.

According to the DNR, they have scrubbed the surface and plan on spraying water on the slide in between rides to control the speed.

The slide has inspired a new rap song from Detroit rapper GMacCash, who did not let his talents on Instagram go to waste.

"It's like jumping off a roof. You could loose a tooth," he said in the song.

There's even a new t-shirt calling attention to the massive ride and the speed associated with it, and the slide has garnered national attention, with even a joke about it on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

The DNR, which runs the slide, said in a video they removed most of the wax that caused the speed concerns and made a video to show folks how to properly ride the slide.

It's been in operation for about six years, according to the DNR, and over the last six years, it had over 30,000 people go down it without injury.

The slide will be open for the next two weeks on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It's $1 per ride and you must be 48" tall or taller to ride.