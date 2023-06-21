BCI Foods Inc. recalling chicken noodle soup products

WASHINGTON — BCI Foods Inc. has announced that it is recalling approximately 13,561 pounds of chicken noodle soup products.

The two products below are subject to recall:

10.5-oz can of “tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup PRODUCT OF CANADA 45% LESS SODIUM THAN THE REGULAR TASTY KITCHEN CHICKEN NOODLE CONDENSED SOUP*” and with best before dates of 2024 NO 01 and 2024 NO 09 and lot codes 76222305 and 7688831.

10.5-oz can of “tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup” with a best before date of 2024 NO 07 and lot code 59222311.

Both products have a Canadian establishment number EST. 142 printed on the can. They were shipped to distributors in California, Michigan, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

The recalled products were not presented for import reinspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Anyone who purchased the products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have questions about the recall can contact BCI Foods Inc. at 450-769-3210. Anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854). Questions can also be sent to a live chat, which can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website.

