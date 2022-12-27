Barricaded gunman situation at Detroit motel ends peacefully

A barricaded gunman situation at a Detroit motel came to a peaceful ending this afternoon.

It started at the JZ Motel & Suites on 8 Mile, just west of Gratiot on the city's east side. Police say the suspect was supposed to check out this morning, but when a maintenance worker knocked on his door, he pointed a gun at the employee.

A worker told us it was a terrifying experience, and police had their crisis intervention team on the scene for the incident.

Police say when they got here, it became clear, the suspect was in the middle of a mental health crisis. The crisis intervention team started a conversation, and after a couple of hours, surrendered to the police.

According to police, while there have been times when such situations ended in violence, they are committed to peaceful resolutions.

Detroit police say they will turn the investigation over to the prosecutor's office - and it's expected there will be charges.