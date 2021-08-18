Watch
Bally Sports Detroit indefinitely suspends Jack Morris after using mock Asian accent to refer to Shohei Ohtani

Copyright Getty Images
Alex Trautwig
<p>COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 29: Inductee Jack Morris speaks during the 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:27:43-04

(WXYZ) — Both the Detroit Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit are responding to Jack Morris using a mock Asian accent before Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani came up to bat during Tuesday's game.

Bally Sports Detroit announced in a statement that the former Tigers' pitcher and current analyst has been suspended indefinitely and will undergo bias training.

Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night's Tigers game. Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark.

The Tigers announced they supported the decision.

The Detroit Tigers take immense pride in honoring the diverse cultures that make up our players, coaching staff, front office, fan base and community. We are deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night. We fully support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and their on-going commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct.

During the game, Morris was asked what to do with Ohtani.

He replied using the mock Asian accent, "Be very, very careful."

Just ahead of the start of the ninth inning, Morris apologized for what he said.

"Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it's been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani," he said. "I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don't blame a pitcher for walking him."

