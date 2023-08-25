Kalamazoo Public Schools hopes to avoid bus route cancellations by increasing pay for drivers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools noticed a looming problem as they head into the new school year: not having enough school bus drivers. The problem became so vast that multiple bus routes had to be canceled in years past for students.

To combat the issue The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a new contract with the Kalamazoo Support Personnel bargaining unit in July that increases the starting rate for bus drivers by more than $4 per hour.

“We had buses that were canceled last year because of shortage and staffing," Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darrin Slade said. "That causes students to miss school sometimes.”

Dr. Slade took over as superintendent for the district in May. He says what was happening last school year was unacceptable and changes needed to be made despite the national shortage of school bus drivers.

“It's important everywhere that we pay our employees a livable wage," he said. "Also we do what we need to do to attract people to work in our district.”

Last school year the district struggled to fill openings with starting pay ranging from $14.60 to $18.76 per hour. Now for the 2023-2024 school year drivers will start with an hourly rate of $19. More experienced new hires could be offered up to $23 per hour. Drivers who decline health insurance will be paid an additional $3.50 per hour, and attendance increases will also be available.

Dr. Slade says the bump is already working and staffing levels are looking good.

“Right now we are staffed in a manner where we don't see when we will have to cancel buses," the superintendent said.

The drivers' union previously approved the new contract, which goes into effect before classes begin Monday, August 28.