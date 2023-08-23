GVSU welcomes largest, most diverse freshman class amid move-in day heat wave

ALLENDALE, Mich. — As freshmen pulled up to Grand Valley State University's campus Wednesday, they were greeted by current students and alumni— there to help the new Lakers move in.

Move-in on the Allendale campus started Tuesday and continues through Thursday— happening during uncomfortably hot temperatures; however, the Lakers told FOX 17 Wednesday that they're getting through it by sweating through it together.

Heat and humidity hamper GVSU move-in

Volunteers, like Chavala Ymker who graduated from GVSU in 2021, are back on campus to help new students make new memories. Ymker is one of the many alumni helping parents and students move in on campus. The temperature outside didn't wear down Ymker's spirit.

“It’s so hot. Every bag I put down is kind of sweat-stained, and I’m like— I’m so sorry," Ymker said with a laugh.

Parents, like Beth Thomas who was moving her son in from the east side of the state, are grateful for the help, especially on such a hot day.

“They greeted you right at the car, and then they took the stuff. It was helpful,” Thomas said.

She was one of the lucky parents with a child on just the second floor. Volunteers laughed and lamented when they approached a car destined for the fourth floor of the dorms.

It's an exciting day for University President Philomena Mantella, too.

“Oh my God, the energy and excitement. The hellos, the goodbyes, the meeting and greeting…it’s amazing,” President Manella said.

She says this move-in looks slightly different than in years past due to the large number of students attending Grand Valley this fall.

“There are 6,200 moving in. We are so full that we’ve leased some apartments on the perimeter of our campus. We’re going fill them with our RAs and our RDs, and they will be university-operated residence halls. So we are really grateful that we have been seen by so many prospective students as a destination for them,” Mantella added.

Plus, the incoming class of 2028 is the most diverse class GVSU has ever welcomed in.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube