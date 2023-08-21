Back to school recipes for busy moms and dads on the go

WALKER, Mich. — It’s back to school season and with it comes the morning rush, the after school mumble jumble of schedules, and the late nights cramming for exams, and putting the finishing touches on school projects.

Healthy eating can often take a back seat to the convenience of fast food or microwavable dinners, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

Meijer Nutrition Education Specialist Beth Eggleston and Jodie Vander Meer welcomed Elliot Grandia into the Meijer test kitchen to make fun, easy, nutritious meals the kids will love and on-the-go moms and dads can prepare in a snap.

Check out these easy to follow recipes:

Quick and Easy Breakfasts:

-Sheet Pan Pancakes

-Sausage muffins

Fun School Lunch Ideas:

-Pizza Bagel Bites

-Cheese and Bean Quesadilla

After School Snacks:

-Apple Pumpkin French Toast Muffins

-Energy Bites

Easy Weekday Dinners:

-Summer Squash Gnocchi Salad

-Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

