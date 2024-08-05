Babysitter facing charges after 2-year-old shoots self in Warren

(WXYZ) — A woman who was reportedly babysitting the 2-year-old when he accidentally shot himself in Warren on Saturday is now facing charges.

April Green, 42 years old, was arraigned Monday on the following charges:

· Firearm Safe Storage violation causing Serious Injury

· Child Abuse 2nd Degree

· 2 counts of Felony Firearm

Green appeared emotional at her arraignment on Monday. Her attorney told the judge she's a social worker, has a master's degree from Michigan and has never been in trouble in the past.

VIDEO: Watch the full arraignment of Green below

Babysitter facing charges after 2-year-old shoots self

“I am sad and upset by this incident. Anytime that a child is injured is a tragedy. What is upsetting about this incident is that it was so preventable,” said Warren Police Commissioner Charles Rushton at a press conference later that day.

VIDEO: Watch Warren officials hold a press conference after 2-year-old shooting incident

Warren officials hold press conference after 2-year-old shoots self

According to police, officers and the fire department were called to a home in the 11000 block of Edgemont Street around 6:06 p.m. on a report of a child shot.

Police say they found a 2.5-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

VIDEO: 2-year-old shoots self in Warren on Saturday

Police investigating after 2-year-old shoots self with gun in Warren

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say the child has undergone surgery and is currently stable.

Police say Green was watching the child and a 7-year-old at the time. According to police, the gun was unsecured and stored under a pillow on the bed where the children were present.

Police say Green is a valid CPL holder and has been cooperative with the investigation.

“A child shot because of laziness … basic adult decisions to secure a firearm would have prevented this,” said Warren Police Sgt. Jim Twardesky on Saturday.

Green’s next court date is set for August 13.

