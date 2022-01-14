Army offering $50K bonus for highly skilled recruits

(WXYZ) — U.S. Army recruiters say the pandemic has impacted their work because they've had a harder time reaching students in person and educating them about what the Army has to offer.

A competitive job market within the pandemic has also been blamed.

So, the Army decided to up their incentives with a signing bonus of up to $50,000 for highly skilled applicants.

"With the code restrictions, if the kids aren't out there in the schools, then there is no school presence," Army Staff Sgt. Mav Hakim told 7 Action News.

He said recruiters have had to rely more on making phone calls, using social media and knocking on doors to reach potential Army recruits.

Now, the Army is looking to fill the ranks and its 150 career fields with a signing bonus of up to $50,000 in exchange for six-year commitment of service.

The previous bonus max was $40,000.

"The bonuses are going to surround around jobs that the Army deems highly critical," Hakim explained.

He said a test will determine if the applicant is highly skilled.

"We want people to come serve the country and the nation's Army," Hakim said.

According to Hakim, the current age restriction is 18 to 35 years old, and a waiver is available those up to age 38 interested in applying.

