App launched to prevent opioid deaths

MICHIGAN — A new app from MDHHS might be a life-saver in the fight against opioid misuse and overdose.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched OpiRescue— a resource designed to to educate, prevent, and help in an emergency.

“Preventing opioid deaths includes offering a variety of strategies to provide residents tools when and where they need them,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive said in a release. “The OpiRescue app will support those who may encounter an overdose to immediately begin life-saving treatment to an affected individual.”

OpiRescue is free and anonymous.

Using the app you can learn how to identify and reverse overdoses— including where to find Naloxone— where to get treatment for opioid abuse, and how to get help even after you've reversed an overdose.

You can find it for both Andriod and iOS.