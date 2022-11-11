Watch Now
Apartment damaged in early morning crash

FOX 17
Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 11, 2022
ALLENDALE, Mich. — An apartment in Allendale was severely damaged early Friday morning when a woman crashed into the Canvas Townhomes.

Ottawa County Deputies tell us the 18 year-old was driving south on 48th Ave when she tried to turn west onto Pierce St.

Instead— her Honda CRV left the road, coming to a stop inside the building.

There were people inside the apartment at the time, but neither they nor the driver were hurt.

Police expect clean-up and ensuring the structural integrity of the building to take several hours.

