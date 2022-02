(WXYZ) — The American Red Cross is urging people to give blood as they struggle with what they say is the worst blood shortage in more than 10 years.

According to the organization, donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed.

The American Red Cross says individuals who give blood Feb. 1 through Feb. 28 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email.

If you’d like to sign up to give blood, go here.