West Michigan legal experts weigh in on Derek Chauvin sentencing

WEST MICHIGAN — A legal expert from West Michigan joined Fox 17 to weigh in on Derek Chauvin being sentenced to 22 years and six months for the murder of George Floyd.

Attorney Ven Johnson:

Johnson says the length of time Chauvin will serve was determined partly on what's called a presumptive sentence.

"What that means is, barring aggravating circumstances in your situation like this where somebody is convicted of a second-degree homicide, they would get 150 months, which of course is 12.5 years," Johnson said. "What the judge explained in this case is because he found what they consider aggravating circumstances -- that is because of cruelty, the fact that this was done out in public and children were able to see it, and all these other guidelines if you will that are specific to Minnesota law -- that there were aggravating circumstances."

Because of that, the judge gave Chauvin another 10 years on top of the presumptive sentence, adding up to 270 months.

Johnson also discussed how public opinion may have affected the sentencing.

"There's obviously a great deal of pressure coming from communities of color, which we know have certainly felt the brunt of police misconduct and brutality over the years," he said. "As a judge, you certainly live in this world so you take things into consideration, but when it comes to a sentence like this, you're supposed to apply the facts of the case to the law that precedes it."

The judge gave a 22-page opinion to go with his decision.

Anthony Flores

Legal expert speaks on Chauvin sentencing

Anthony Flores, Professor of Law at Western Michigan University's Thomas M. Cooley Law School, said that he thought that Chauvin's 22.5 year sentence could have been almost doubled based on the circumstances.

"The prosecutor had requested 30 years and they could have gone as high as 40," Flores said. "...I just read the memo of the court, he used two aggrevating factors to go from a 12 and a half (year) sentence to a 22 and a half (year) sentence...I still, my personal opinion, think that's a light sentence than what the prosecutors asked for by 8 and half years, so I think it will still be deemed problematic."