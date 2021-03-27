Coroner’s report: Officer in Ohio shot Andre Hill four times

On Friday, the Franklin County Coroner's Office ruled that Andre Hill was shot four times by a former Ohio police officer who has since been charged with his death.

According to The Associated Press, the coroner's office said that Hill was shot once in the chest and three times in the right leg.

The former Columbus officer Adam Coy, who was fired in December, was indicted in February on charges of murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, and two counts of dereliction of duty.

Bodycam footage released after the Dec. 22 incident showed Coy approaching an open garage and 47-year-old Hill, who was seen walking out of the garage while holding up a phone in his left hand.