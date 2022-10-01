'Always saw the good in people': Radio anchor Jim Matthews honored during vigil

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family and friends gathered in Chesterfield Township Friday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring the life of beloved father Jim Nicolai, also known by his WWJ radio anchor name Jim Matthews.

Those who knew Nicolai best say that his family was everything to him. They also shared memories of his surviving long-term girlfriend, 10-year-old son Hunter and 5-year-old daughter Rosie.

The vigil began with the lighting of candles and a chorus of "Amazing Grace" by sunset.

The tragedy happened the morning of Sept. 23. Chesterfield Director of Public Safety Brian Bassett said officers were notified that a 35-year-old woman was injured and escaped an incident with her 5-year-old daughter. A person driving by was able to help the mother and daughter call 911.

Additional officers went into the home where the incident took place. They found Nicolai dead.

Inside the home, police also found Nicolai and his girlfriend's 10-year-old son bound and beaten in a closet.

Police then found the suspect in this tragedy suffering from self-inflicted wounds in the basement.

He was arrested and arraigned days later. He's now in the Macomb County Jail.

Jim's brother Joe Nicolai shared, "Ever since we were kids, he would always stick up for me. He was my big brother."

Family friends said that he was "a great father, always looking out for his kids" and that the 57-year-old father "always saw the good in people. He helped a lot of people from dark places. He was a believer in second chances."

Those who spoke about Hunter, who is currently in a hospital in critical condition, said that he was a strong and brilliant young man.

"Hunter, he was really, really smart for 10 year olds," Joe Nicolai said.

Loved ones who spoke about Rosie, who is doing "well," said she is strong and bubbly little girl.

Rev. Ann Birchmeier shared a memory of the 5-year-old saying, "Rosie sat right by the door of the pit stop and every person that walked into that building while we were there, she said 'Hello, hello!'"

The community was struck by a tragedy that many couldn't fathom.

The vigil proved Jim Nicolai won't be remembered by how his life ended, but by the way he lifted up friends and family during his 57 years.

"Nobody could talk bad about Jim," Joe Nicolai said.

If you would like to donate to Jim Nicolai's family, visit their GoFundMe page.