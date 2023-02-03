Agents seize dolphin skull found inside luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

Federal agents at Detroit Metro Airport discovered a dolphin skull inside a piece of luggage that came into the United States.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the luggage was separated from its owner during transit, and when it was coming back into the U.S., routine x-ray screening found what appeared to be a skull-shaped object.

After further examination, both CBP and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined the skull was from a young dolphin.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

It was seized and turned over to wildlife inspectors. CBP said certain fish and wildlife, and products made from them, are subject to import and export restrictions and other requirements.

That includes wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, mollusks or invertebrates, or any animal parts.

“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” said Area Port Director Robert Larkin. “We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats.”