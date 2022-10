ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Roseville's mayor, Robert Taylor, confirms there is an active shooter inside Macomb Mall in Roseville.

Sources say, shots were fired near Dicks Sporting Goods.

The mall is being evacuated.

At this time, no injuries are reported.

Police say, two black males were detained at the Red Robin outside of the mall.

St. Clair Shores Police and Roseville Police are on the scene.

No further information is known at this time.

The scene is active.

Please avoid area.