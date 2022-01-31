About $1.6 million raised for Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund

(WXYZ) — People have come together to help lift up the community of Oxford, donating about $1.6 million to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund following the deadly Nov. 30 shooting at the high school, according to a Facebook post from Oxford Community Schools.

According to the post, the funds, which were held at Oxford Bank and Genisys Credit Union, have been turned over to the National Compassion Fund.

Oxford Community Schools says the National Compassion Fund will provide the community a single, trusted way for the public to donate. An NCF steering committee for the Oxford fund is currently being established and they will reportedly determine the eligibility for receiving funds.

Oxford says in the post, “Anyone who was at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021 at the time of the tragedy is considered a victim.”

Victims, families or the public can sign up to receive updates on information regarding this fund. They can sign up here.

