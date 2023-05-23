YWCA Central Michigan relaunches Young Women for Change program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Changing the world is not an easy task but with the relaunch of YWCA’s Young Women for Change program, they hope to show students from University Preparatory Academy that being a voice in your community is a good place to start.

“Young women have always been at the forefront of social justice movements, and have been the spark that often lights change when it comes to issues of justice,” said Charisse Mitchell, CEO of YWCA Central Michigan.

The program aims to inspire and empower young women to make changes in their communities. It was first launched 15 years ago, but once COVID hit, they had to take a break. With the relaunch, they are ready to make a difference.

“So we start with a paid apprenticeship program with Shannon Cohen Inc., as part of their unstoppable squad and really investing in and inspiring young people,” Mitchell said.

The paid apprenticeship will give sixth through 12th-grade students the opportunity to go on vision trips and assist with Shannon Cohen Inc.’s Rockstar Woman Brunch. Then in the fall, students will work with program mentors to co-create new leadership and social justice programming for current and future participants.

Mitchell told FOX 17 that she didn’t grow up with opportunities like this, which is why she wanted the program to sharpen their skills and ‘feed their fire.’

As principal of University Preparatory Academy, Kenyatta Hill-Hall hopes her students leave the program with lifelong connections and confidence.

“What these two organization is bringing from my scholars is an opportunity to find their voice, empower their voice, how to navigate into space, while they're learning about entrepreneurship, and about being a woman leader,” she said.

The YWCA will start the program off with up to ten students from University Preparatory Academy, and by next year they will expand the application process.

“This torch will carry on when they are in their post-secondary. When they're on the job, that want and need to pour into other young ladies will be captured and that's important,” Hill-Hall said.

The program will officially launch this summer. The hope is that the young women who go through the program become mentors and leaders wherever their future takes them.

