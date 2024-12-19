'We're all in this together': GRPD police chief thanks community for helping bring crime stats down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are reporting homicides are down significantly. The chief shows it's more than half where it was four years ago.

Chief Eric Winstrom adds that’s not the only crime that is trending downward. Winstrom explains the number of auto thefts was cut in half compared to 2022 when they dealt with 1,318 cases.

“We saw so many times that these were very young people, which were committing these crimes,” Winstrom explained during a recent Public Safety Committee meeting.

He explains that efforts by the community have made a difference in many young lives.

“You're going to be welcomed. You're going to be treated like family,” Blues Gym Community Center Board member America Teran said. “I think the confidence that Dino tries to instill on the young, young individuals that come here is a huge impact.”

The gym located in the Third Ward has two floors of workout space with plenty of workout gear for all ages.

“If I would have had somebody to push me to be better, more confident, and engage in other activities than just being out on the streets getting into trouble, it would have encouraged me. It would have given me the confidence that I needed to step away from all those things at a younger age,” Teran said.

The board member adds they constantly strive to bring a positive impact.

“Keep kids safe, give them a place where they can exercise, find a different outlet for their energy and just keep them safe,” Teran added.

The chief and many of his officers often go to the gym for a workout.

“I literally have seen the same kid that I see in his gym, and he's taken care of, I saw in the neighborhood at some incident just a couple weeks ago,” Winstrom said.

AUTO THEFT TOTALS (January–November)

2021: 828

2022: 1,318

2023: 1,179

2024: 646

“Our auto-theft numbers this year are lower than they were since pre-pandemic. I don't know how long ago it's been that they've been this low,” Winstrom said. “I have to give credit to Prosecutor Chris Becker, who saw very clearly that the so-called kia boys... almost all of them are juveniles.”

Winstrom added they couldn’t arrest their way out of this issue.

“So many people across the city have stepped up to be mentors for kids, to provide different safe opportunities for spending time with kids,” Winstrom said.

His message to the community is one of thanks.

“Keep it up. Keep up the good work. Keep caring about our kids, keep having faith that every child is important; every child's life is valuable,” Winstrom said.

Blues Gym Community Center has an open gym on Saturdays where you'll have people like Dino to coach anyone and everyone willing to learn.

HOMICIDES

2020: 36

2021: 18

2022: 21

2023: 23

2024: 13

“We see hope on the horizon. We see a better 2025 even more than 2024. We'd like to build on the success and drive those numbers down to as close to zero as possible,” Winstrom said.

The chief of police has been at the helm here in Grand Rapids for more than two years.

Winstrom, the city’s 15th chief of police for the city of Grand Rapids, comes from the city of Chicago, where he spent over 20 years.

“I was an outsider early on; put me in the situation where I knew that I had to get out and really get into the communities,” Winstrom said.

The former detective will often be out on a scene trying to lend a hand in solving a case.

“We're going to do everything we can to find the actors in violent crime, but we need everyone else in the neighborhood to do their part too, and it's important; we can't do it alone,” Winstrom said.

He explains that the people speaking up have made a difference in not only solving crimes but stopping future incidents.

“We have to be in partnership with the community to co-produce public safety. It's not the police department's gonna bring public safety to you. We're all in this together,” Winstrom said.

