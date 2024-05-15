Summer camp to make sense of dollars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When did you start learning about finances?

When do you wish you’d started learning about finances?

If the answer is at a younger age , you’re not alone— and Young Money Finances (YMF) hopes to change that issue for future generations.

June 10-July 28, the 501(c)3, nonprofit is giving kids hands-on experience in everything money-related— not just counting pennies and figuring out if they’ve got enough to buy the next toy; real, usable knowledge to build the financial instincts.

Instincts that can be passed on to the next generation, and the next, and the next...

Young Money Finances offers 3 summer camps, Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Calvin University.



YMF Managers

June 10-28 - Ages 11-17

Learn the actual basics needed at this age—the principals of saving, creating realistic financial goals, making healthy decisions, and building wealth—yeah, wealth.

By the end of camp, kids will create and meet a financial goal and be able to clearly understand how they got there.



YMF Entrepreneurs

July 8-25 – Ages 12-17

Experience the basics of business and financial management by running a business in the start-up phase. Get hands-on with product design, business finances, pricing structures, marketing, and more!



YMF Investor

July 8-25 – Ages 12-17

How? When? Why? Where does the money go? All will be revealed as kids will have a demo trading account in their hands. BONUS—Successful investors will have an opportunity to get a stipend that could be used for real investments!

If gaining the tools to build real stability and financial understanding sounds like a great gift for your kid this summer, sign up by noon on June 3.

Camps are $50 and scholarships are available, so reach out!

Keep an eye on the YMF Calendar for more programs to build your kids’ financial strength and how you can get involved!