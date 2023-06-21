STEM Greenhouse provides chances for students to grow academically

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One woman is on a mission to create a brighter future for kids in the Grand Rapids area.

She says a five-week summer course provides a path forward for many of our youth to further their learning.

STEM Greenhouse wants to show students that math and science are fun. This year, students are learning at Aquinas College. Some of these kids would be first-generation college students.

FOX 17

The founder wants these kids to see they can achieve that goal.

"The Sankofa STEM Academy, we started in 2021. And initially, the purpose was to make sure that students who have missed a lot of school because of the pandemic had an opportunity to catch back up," STEM Greenhouse Founder Dr. Kelli Christopher said.

The program, which is part of STEM Greenhouse, continues to grow. Students, mainly from Grand Rapids Public Schools, are filling several classrooms inside Aquinas College's Albertus Magnus Hall of Science.

FOX 17

"It was intentional that we brought them to a college campus because many of them are first generation, they'll be first-generation college students, and we want them to feel comfortable," Christopher added.

"STEM Greenhouse is an organization that is dedicated to preparing children of color for careers in science, technology, engineering and math."

In hopes that one day, these 100-plus students find a career in one of those fields.

"We believe wholeheartedly in the opportunities that students have, especially from vulnerable groups in our society, that we need our college, our faculty, our staff, needs to do everything we can in order to collaborate with our partners in the larger Grand Rapids area," Aquinas College Associate Provost Katharina Häusler-Gross said.

FOX 17

This is Leilani Morgan's third year with the program.

"I have learned how to work with a team, how to get the job done without necessarily ordering people around, but really working together to try to get a better project," Morgan added.

She says her grades went up after just one year.

"You felt very suited, more confident when you saw things that you had already saw before. So we were able to get the concept a little quicker," Morgan told FOX 17.

For soon-to-be senior David Strickland, it's a chance to do something no one in his family has done— have a college diploma.

"It's, like, a good opportunity because I'm probably gonna be the first to probably finish and go fully. So that's definitely good," Strickland said.

Christopher says the program is already full for this summer. She says to watch out for opportunities to be part of next year's courses.

The founder says the only cost to these students is the hard work they put into learning.

More A Path Forward coverage.

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube