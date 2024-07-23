Social Justice Begins with ME; a unique children’s book club in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children in West Michigan ages 4-11 will have a chance to be a part of a big conversation during their book club Social Justice Begins with ME.

Sessions are held monthly and everything is tailored to each age group's mental and social development, using books curated by the Grand Rapids Public Library.

It’s a partnership with the School of Social Work at Grand Valley State University and covers everything from race, disability, and gender to environmental justice.

Here’s the theme for each session

September 21: Racial Justice

October 19: Disability Justice

November 9: Environmental Justice

December 7: Gender Equity

Kids ages 4-8 will listen to a book on each session’s topic and talk about it in small groups. Ages 9-11 will read a book in advance and talk about it at the in-person session that month.

Each session will include snacks and a themed craft activity.

Grand Rapids Public Library

Books will be announced at the Social Justice Begins with ME open house on August 16. Join them from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. outside the Main Library branch to ask questions, pick up copies of the books to be read, and register for each event.

For other ways to get involved in social equity in West Michigan, check out FOX 17's series A Path Forward, where you can find community resources, stories of triumph, and ways to help us empower those whose stories are yet to be told.