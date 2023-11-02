Soaring to new heights: Kalamazoo non-profit prepares youth for future careers

KALAMAZOO, MI. — Non-profit organization New Connections of Kalamazoo is exposing teens to a potential path forward in their future.

London Little, an 11th grade student, who after participating in the organization's six-week program learning about drones, is confident in what she wants to do afterward.

"I'll probably progress more into aviation as I get older because this seems really fun now, so I want to get more into it," Little said.

That’s the purpose of New Connections of Kalamazoo. The goal is to introduce students like London to a world of opportunities in aviation. The non-profit organization is dedicated to introducing middle and high school students to a variety of programs where they can learn skilled trades and build a strong foundation for their future careers.

Drone Instructor, Samuel Wiley, says that the students will not only gain hands-on experience but also become registered with the FAA, securing their drone pilot licenses. Wiley believes this is just the beginning for these young aviators.

"They may start with the drones, they don't end with the drones. That's fine with me. If they're going into aviation even further, that's great. That's what I want to see as a teacher," Wiley said.

Throughout the program, students learn about FAA requirements, flight time, dealing with turbulence, and mastering the art of take-offs and landings.

Jim Gardner, a private pilot and an instructor for the day, says the skills the students learn in the drone program, will transfer over to aviation.

Gardner wants the students to understand that becoming a pilot doesn't necessarily mean joining the Air Force. You can take lessons, fly for fun, or go to school for it.

His goal for the day is to take them 3,000 feet into the air and answer any questions they have. The plan is to soar over Lake Michigan and hopefully spot a corn maze.

The drone program is just one of many skilled trades the organization offers. Click here for more.

