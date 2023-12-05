Portage Public Schools creates tutoring program to support homeless students

PORTAGE, Mich. — The number of students experiencing homelessness in Portage Public Schools has been on the rise, prompting the district to implement measures to ensure that no student feels left behind.

In 2017, the school district identified 92 students experiencing homelessness. However, fast forward to 2023, and that number has jumped to 146, leaving some still unaccounted for.

Janet Johnstone, the Coordinator for Instructional Services and the Homeless and Foster Care Liaison for Portage Public Schools, says this struggle can impact graduation rates.

"We all have basic needs like food and shelter, and when those needs aren't being met, it's challenging to really focus your energy on anything else,” she said.

According to Johnstone, unhoused students graduate 30% less than their peers. Recognizing this issue, the district has developed a tutoring program to support academic success funded by the American Rescue 2 Grant, focuses on providing tutoring for unhoused students.

"We are making an effort to create that connection, to help those students have a place where they can continue to learn and grow," Johnstone explained.

Twice a week, students will meet with their assigned tutor before or after school. This initiative aims to bridge the academic gap faced by these students and provide them with individualized support.

"Some students have to get up as early as four in the morning, and then go through two hours of transportation before they even start their school day. So, we're grateful to have a few students and tutors who are willing and able to do tutoring before school,” Johnstone said.

However, the program goes beyond academic success. Since homeless students are allowed to continue attending their original school, even if they no longer reside in the district, this tutoring program also serves as a means to build connections and provide stability.

"School is one of the most stabilizing factors in their life. So, we try to keep that as stable as possible. A lot of our students actually live outside of Portage, and we still transport them to the district to go to school each day," she said.

Along with increased bus routes, the district provides gas cards or mileage reimbursement to families in need. These additional measures aim to alleviate transportation barriers faced by homeless students.

Although the tutoring program is still in its early stages, Johnstone says it has received positive feedback from tutors working with these students on a daily basis.

