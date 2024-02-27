Pine Rest's Street Reach program giving hope and a home to those experiencing homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Income, housing and stability — those are the goals of a local program giving hope and a home to those experiencing homelessness.

2022 was a difficult year for Janine Robinson. She lost everything after being laid off from her job, and found herself living on the streets in Grand Rapids. Robinson didn’t have much aside from the clothes on her back and a tent to sleep in.

“Being a petite female having low skills of self-defense, I kinda would be very cautious and sleep with one eye open. ... You never know when something's gonna happen,” said Robinson.

But one day, curiosity led her to set foot inside the Pine Restbuilding on Commerce Street. Opening their door opened up doors for her that she wouldn’t have imagined.

“They helped me get on disability, they helped me find housing and they helped a lot with transportation because at the time I didn't have my own transportation,” explained Robinson.

But now, she has the keys to her own apartment and a car after a year of experiencing homelessness.

The program that helped change her life is Pine Rest’s Street Reach program. Outreach Clinical Team Leader Bryan Holt tells us they spend their time going into the community and encampments, telling people there’s hope.

The program starts by building trust through a simple conversation and giving people military ready-to-eat meals as they head back to the streets. Over time, they continue to connect, gathering important documents to help get people to the next levels of housing, income and stability. During that process, they work to make sure people have what they need to survive on the streets.

“Trying to figure out, 'Is there anything I need to do to keep you alive out here?' You know, 'Do I need to provide you a tent? Do I need to get you some sleeping bags? Are you willing to go to the shelter?'” explained Holt.

Once they’re able to get individuals into housing, they help them with first month's rent and connect them to resources to make sure they stay off the streets and on a pathway to stability.

Finding stable housing for those experiencing homelessness can take up to a year depending on their situation. Last year, the program was able to reach 274 individuals experiencing homelessness.

“Our job isn't necessarily to heal; ours is to give hope,” said Holt. “It may not work this time; it may not work the next time. But at some point or some juncture if you believe in what you're doing, it will work.”

And it did work for Robinson, who’s grateful to have a safe place to lay her head at night and call home. She says if it wasn’t for her faith and the programs at Pine Rest, she probably wouldn’t have made it.

“I feel a lot safer; I don't worry about what's going to happen while I'm trying to sleep,” said Robinson.

Pine Rest’s Street Reach works with numerous community resources, including Network 180, PATH, SOAR and the Grand Rapids Coalition to End Homelessness.You can find more information on the program here.

