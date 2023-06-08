Pilot program at West Ottawa middle school giving students positive school experiences

ZEELAND, Mich. — A pilot program at a West Ottawa middle school is aiming to give students positive school experiences.

It's also giving many of those involved the opportunity to do something they may have not been able to do otherwise.

There are over 30 kids who have already been impacted by the "Hooves and Paws" program hosted by TopCrest Stables in Zeeland.

The program may be in its early stages now, but organizers said they believe it can have great benefits for students navigating middle school life.

"If you were to interview a lot of middle school students, I think a lot of them would say they enjoy school to a certain degree, but just getting them out of their element is definitely special," said Macatawa Bay Middle School Behavior Interventionist Cortney Naber.

For some kids at Macatawa Bay Middle School, getting out of their element means putting on a helmet, stepping in a stirrup and climbing atop a horse.

"There is just something uniquely powerful about horses. They are just empathetic animals. They are really sensitive to emotions and can connect with people in a way that is really unique and special," said Macatawa Bay Middle School Science Teacher Allison Engeseth.

Engeseth helped get the program started. She said she knew students needed something like this.

"There are many students in our building who we feel could benefit from having a positive experience with school and have some opportunities that they might not otherwise," said Engeseth.

The recommendations of students who go to the stables come from teachers, counselors and administration.

Many of those attending will interact with horses for the very first time.

"I came in contact with horses before, but I never actually have been up and close and personal to one, so like this, it is very fun to be here and be able to do this," said Macatawa Bay Middle School student Curtis Montgomery-Terrell.

"It was scary at first. Like when I first started trotting I felt like I was going to lean over and fall, but like once I got used to it, and realized if I let myself relax it would be easier. Then it was easier because I found my center balance and just stayed there," said Macatawa Bay Middle School student Le'Ara McSpadden.

Cortney Naber, a behavior interventionist at the middle school said these types of interactions are important.

"The interactions that we have with them out here are very different. It’s more laid-back. It is not the classroom setting, and we kind of get to see their true personalities. They let loose, and it is a great way to build some rapport with the students to let them know that we care about them," said Naber.

"There’s a ton of research that supports just the incredible benefits of interacting with horses. How can you be afraid of anything in school when you know you can control a thousand-pound animal and again. It has the opportunity in finding a positive experience with a partner and problem solving, building self-confidence," said

Engeseth.

As educators, the two said they're always looking for new, innovative ways to help kids learn and ways to keep their learning experiences happy.

"There is still learning taking place right? Too often we think it is in the brick and mortar and the textbooks. This is a real life experience that will probably be a memory for them for the rest of their lives," said Naber.

Organizers of "Hooves and Paws" are hoping to get the program fully funded for next year.

Their goal is to run it as a semester program, bringing a group of students out on a monthly basis to see how the benefits of equestrian therapy can impact their lives in middle school.

