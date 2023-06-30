Pathfinders of Muskegon providing a path forward for local youth

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A program in Muskegon Heights hopes to be the change in the community as it works to chart a path forward for local kids.

Pathfinders of Muskegon wants to empower, engage and motivate youth by focusing on social and emotional learning.

“We teach expression, whether it’s through rap, poetry, singing, music,” Pathfinders of Muskegon Executive Director Shauna Hunter explained. “We also teach expression through physical movements.”

Temple United Methodist Church started the nonprofit 25 years ago in an effort to give kids a place to be kids.

“We’re making things happen. We see the determinants of health, we see the barriers to do certain things and we’re going to be that change,” Hunter said.

The nonprofit hosts events— like giving out free haircuts, along with summer programs— helping kids become future leaders.

Pathfinders of Muskegon also brings in other organizations, including Muskegon YMCA, HealthWest and Coalition for Community Development.

“We do respite for families who have children with needs like autism or any types on the spectrum,” Hunter said. “If they need…to speak to someone, we can get them directly into the services.”

She says the nonprofit is committed to influencing kids in positive activities that will contribute to enhancing the community.

“We just believe that it takes a village to raise children and to be a support, it needs to be family, community and youth to be successful citizens,” Hunter said.

Pathfinders of Muskegon does have program availability. Click here if you’re interested in signing up.

