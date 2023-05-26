'Our role is evolving': Muskegon Prosecutor wants to keep people out of the system

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson has taken a unique approach to lowering crime in the area.

“A lot of our job is reactionary, where we're reacting to something that's happened because the police had investigated and now we're being asked to charge,” Prosecutor Hilson told FOX 17.

"But, I also see our role as prosecutors fitting in, trying to get in the front end as much as we can in order to help prevent the crime from happening in the first place.”

In his role, Hilson has taken to integrating himself with the community. Not just making quick appearances, but actually spending time conversing with people of all walks of life.

Hilson is a strong believer in education and the importance of young people staying in school.

“We have seen that those that don't finish school are more likely to turn to a life of crime, as opposed to not.”

He serves as board president of the Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon, while serving on the boards of several other community groups.

Despite his office's heavy workload, staff is always looking for different ways to pursue a safer Muskegon County.

