Non-profit All Good Sports provides path forward for youth through athletics, academics, and affirmation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All Good Sports, a non-profit in Grand Rapids, is dedicated to leveling the playing field for young people in creating a path forward through athletics, academics, and affirmation.

The coaches at All Good Sports are mentors who guide young men between the ages of 14-18 on and off the basketball court, giving them an outlet through athletics.

The goal of the non-profit is to open the young men’s horizons, and show them that they don’t have to limit themselves to what’s in front of them.

“Having positive male figures around, you’re able to take and extract certain characteristics from different individuals that you see that are influential and add them to your walking journey as you become a man,” said All Good Sports CEO Christopher Lovelady.

All Good Sports not only gives the young men a chance to play basketball and football, but also participate in nontraditional sports like archery.

The non-profit also puts a strong focus on academics.

“We open up the gym for them to bring their homework, have a half hour, 40 minutes, to study, and then they go and have some open runs,” said Lovelady.

All Good Sports also teaches the young men self-affirmation through character development and goal setting. The non-profit hopes to provide a balance of work and play, to help them give their best shot.

“We just want those wins, because at this point, you know, a win is a win, and we want to celebrate those, and those wins will grow,” said Lovelady.

The Founder of All Good Sports has also opened a driving academy to help students get their license, and is looking for volunteers to help.

All Good Sports’ community basketball league will begin on January 13. More information on the non-profit can be found on its website.

